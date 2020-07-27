covid cases in bhubaneswar

44 Cases From Trinath Basti Among 159 Covid Positives in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 159 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, Officials said on Monday.

44 cases from Trinath Basti in Nayapalli area among 159 Covid 19 positives in Bhubaneswar.

Out of the new positive cases, 118 persons are from quarantine while 41 are local contacts.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 2150.  The active cases in the city now stands at 1125.

Here are the details:

