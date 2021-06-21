43 more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,633.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 40 years old Male of Baragarh District.

2. A 65 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

3. A 54 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 50 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5. A 86 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Pacemaker Implantation.

6. A 56 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 69 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

8. A 60 years old Male of Boudh District.

9. A 65 years old Female of Boudh District.

10. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11. A 61 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 56 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 40 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 44 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

15. A 88 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

16. A 77 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17. A 54 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

18. A 50 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

19. A 60 years old Female of Cuttack District.

20. A 45 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21. A 58 years old Male of Ganjam District.

22. A 32 years old Female of Ganjam District.

23. A 62 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Ischemic Heart Disease, Hypothyroidsim, Protastic Carcinoma.

24. A 41 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

25. A 41 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

26. A 60 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

27. A 52 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

28. A 52 years old Male of Kandhamal District.

29. A 62 years old Female of Kendrapada District.

30. A 50 years old Female of Khordha District.

31. A 65 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

32. A 68 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension with Coronary Artery Disease.

33. A 62 years old Female of Koraput District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus with hypertension.

34. A 50 years old Female of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

35. A 83 years old Male of Puri District.

36. A 57 years old Female of Puri District.

37. A 28 years old Male of Puri District.

38. A 70 years old Male of Puri District.

39. A 58 years old Male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 64 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

41. A 42 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

42. A 40 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

43. A 41 years old Male of Sundargarh District.