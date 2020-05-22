covid cases in Odisha
Image Credit: IANS

43 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; tally stands at 436

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Forty-three more Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged from hospitals today, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, 8 patients each from Ganjam district, Rourkela and Jajpur district have recovered from the flu.

Similarly, one person each from the district of Puri, Kendrapada, Cuttack and Boudh have recovered.

With the recovery of the 43 patients, the total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 436.

