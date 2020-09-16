Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4270 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1792 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4270 cases have been reported today out of which 1792 are local cases while the rest 2478 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,62,920

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 147

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 183

4. Bhadrak: 55

5. Balangir: 97

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 374

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 63

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 68

12. Jagatsinghpur: 188

13. Jajpur: 162

14. Jharsuguda: 121

15. Kalahandi: 44

16. Kandhamal: 73

17. Kendrapada: 99

18. Keonjhar: 87

19. Khurda: 876

20. Koraput: 83

21. Malkangiri: 64

22. Mayurbhanj: 131

23. Nawarangpur: 86

24. Nayagarh: 47

25. Nuapada: 119

26. Puri: 287

27. Rayagada: 80

28. Sambalpur: 114

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 38

31. State Pool: 262