India Covid-19 cases
Representational Image

4270 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Highest Spike Till Date! Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4270 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1792 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4270 cases have been reported today out of which 1792 are local cases while the rest 2478 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,62,920

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 147
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 183
4. Bhadrak: 55
5. Balangir: 97
6. Boudh: 22
7. Cuttack: 374
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 63
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 68
12. Jagatsinghpur: 188
13. Jajpur: 162
14. Jharsuguda: 121
15. Kalahandi: 44
16. Kandhamal: 73
17. Kendrapada: 99
18. Keonjhar: 87
19. Khurda: 876
20. Koraput: 83
21. Malkangiri: 64
22. Mayurbhanj: 131
23. Nawarangpur: 86
24. Nayagarh: 47
25. Nuapada: 119
26. Puri: 287
27. Rayagada: 80
28. Sambalpur: 114
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 38
31. State Pool: 262

