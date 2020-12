Jagatsinghpur: A huge fire has engulfed thatched houses in Somnath Haat of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha in the evening hours on Sunday.

According to reports almost 40 thatched houses have been reduced to ashes in the massive fire.

The reason behind the fire however is yet to be ascertained.

The fire tenders and police have reached the spot and are trying their best to douse the flames.