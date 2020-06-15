Berhampur: During the weekend shutdown on Sunday when everybody were asked by the Government to stay at home, four bike borne youths were witnessed flouting the shutdown rules without any fear under Badabazar Police limits in Ganjam district. They also shot a TikTok video and posted it online.

As per reports, during shutdown four youths ventured to the road with their bikes and shot a TikTok video. In the video one of them was seen saying that they are guys from Berhmapur and they don’t need to fear. They were seen openly flouting the norms of shut down.

It is to be noted that Odisha government has clamped weekend shutdown in the state in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. As the month of June is very critical the government decided to impose the restriction on every Saturday and Sunday in the month of June. However, the youths openly violated the norms of the order.

After the said video went viral on social media Badabazar Police nabbed the youths, warned them and released. Later the youths were seen in another video apologizing for their mistake.