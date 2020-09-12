4 thieves of a gang nabbed by Bonda Munda Police in Rourkela

4 member Gang Of Thieves nabbed in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: Rourkela: Bandhamunda Police nabbed a four member gang of thieves on Saturday in Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, the arrested persons were involved in a number of theft cases that took place in Bandhamunda, Lathikata, Bramhanitaranga and Raghunathpali Police station area.

Police recovered a Bullet motorcycle, a CD Deluxe, a Scooty and an Apache bike and a Laptop along with 9 mobile phones and 17 grams gold from the possession of the thieves.

After a directive issued by Rourkela SP a special team of Police had kept strict vigil on the activities of these thieves. And accordingly they were nabbed today. Bandhamunda Police forwarded the arrested thieves to the Court today.

