4 thieves of a gang nabbed by Bonda Munda Police in Rourkela

4 member Gang Of Thieves nabbed in Rourkela of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: Rourkela: Bandhamunda Police nabbed a four member gang of thieves on Saturday in Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, the arrested persons were involved in a number of theft cases that took place in Bandhamunda, Lathikata, Bramhanitaranga and Raghunathpali Police station area.

Police recovered a Bullet motorcycle, a CD Deluxe, a Scooty and an Apache bike and a Laptop along with 9 mobile phones and 17 grams gold from the possession of the thieves.

After a directive issued by Rourkela SP a special team of Police had kept strict vigil on the activities of these thieves. And accordingly they were nabbed today. Bandhamunda Police forwarded the arrested thieves to the Court today.

The Bonda Munda police has court forwarded the 4 thieves today.

