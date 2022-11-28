4 looters arrested from capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major success for the Shree Lingaraj Police Station in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, four looters have been arrested.

As many as four looters have been arrested. 171 grams of gold has been seized from the four robbers.

The Shree Lingaraj Police Station has also seized a Pulsar bike in this connection. There are a number of cases against them in different police stations across Bhubaneswar.