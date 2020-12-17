child theft in rourkela
Representational Image: The Week

4 Including 3 Women Arrested For Child Theft In Odisha’s Rourkela

By WCE 4

Rourkela: Four persons including three women have been arrested by Police for kidnapping a five-year-old boy in Rourkela of Sundergarh district on Thursday.

The cops rescued the boy from Medinipur district of West Bengal and handed over the boy to the Child Welfare Committee.

According to preliminary investogation, the child had been abducted from the railway station area of the city on December 4 by a youth named Sheik Babu. Babu then sold the child to two women named Santoshi Nayak and Nirmala Das. Later, Santoshi and Nirmala travelled to the Medinipur and sold the child to Manhar Biwi.

The four arrested persons are questioned by the police for more details about the case.

