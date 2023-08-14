4 from Odisha to get Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service

Bhubaneswar: As many as four fire personnel have been selected for the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to be conferred on the occasion of the Independence Day tomorrow.

While fireman from Odisha, Hemanta Kumar Sethi have been selected for the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry, Home Guard Simanchal Nayak, Platoon Commander (HG) Gayatri Singh and Nrusingha Prasad Mohapatra (Civil Defence) from the State will receive the Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for the Meritorious Service.

Earlier, 17 cops from Odisha have been selected for the Police Medals 2023. Out of the 17 cops, four have been selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry, while two police personnel will get Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Likewise, the Medal for Meritorious Service will be conferred on 11 cops of the State.