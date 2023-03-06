4 dead, 4 critical in firecracker unit blast in Khurda

Khurda: In a tragic incident, there has been a blast in a firecracker unit in Tangi area of Khurda district in Odisha on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Bhusandapur village under Tangi block in Khurda.

According to reports, as many as four persons have allegedly lost their lives an as many as four are critical in the blast.

The critically injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital.

The firecracker unit was manufacturing firecrackers ahead of Dola Yatra, fire services personnel on spot.

Further detailed report awaited.