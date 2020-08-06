Balangir: The district administration today have imposed shutdown for 4 days from August 8 to Aug 11 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the town.

In view of the increase in the number of cases in Balangir town, the district administration took the decision.

Restriction of intra-district public and private transport, shops ,government and private institutions will remain closed.

During this period of shutdown, the following activities will be allowed: