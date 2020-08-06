4-Day Shutdown Imposed In Odisha’s Balangir
Balangir: The district administration today have imposed shutdown for 4 days from August 8 to Aug 11 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the town.
In view of the increase in the number of cases in Balangir town, the district administration took the decision.
Restriction of intra-district public and private transport, shops ,government and private institutions will remain closed.
During this period of shutdown, the following activities will be allowed:
- All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores and movement of ambulance and all medical personnel.
- District (Emergency) and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services.
- Central and State Government Officials on emergency duty.
- Telecom services.
- Petrol pumps.
- Print and Electronic Media.
- Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.
- Electricity supply and distribution.
- Movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.
- Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.
- Agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services and allied activities, including procurement at mandis.
- Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles.
- Marriages and funerals, with permission of the local authority.
- ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI, clearing houses.
- Dhabas along National and State Highways/major roads for takeaway only.
- Milk booths.