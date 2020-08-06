Balangir
Balangir road during COVID-19 lockdown

4-Day Shutdown Imposed In Odisha’s Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: The district administration today have imposed shutdown for 4 days from August 8 to Aug 11 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the town.

In view of the increase in the number of cases in Balangir town, the district administration took the decision.

Restriction of intra-district public and private transport, shops ,government and private institutions will remain closed.

During this period of shutdown, the following activities will be allowed:

  • All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores and movement of ambulance and all medical personnel.
  • District (Emergency) and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services.
  • Central and State Government Officials on emergency duty.
  • Telecom services.
  • Petrol pumps.
  • Print and Electronic Media.
  • Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.
  • Electricity supply and distribution.
  • Movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.
  • Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.
  • Agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services and allied activities, including procurement at mandis.
  • Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles.
  • Marriages and funerals, with permission of the local authority.
  • ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI, clearing houses.
  • Dhabas along National and State Highways/major roads for takeaway only.
  • Milk booths.

 

 

