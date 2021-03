Mayurbhanj: As many as four minor labourers were rescued from Udala bus stand in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a private car and rescued the four children including three minor girls.

According to reports, the children were being taken to a brick kiln in Tirtol area of Paradip.

The police seized the car from the spot. Two women and the driver of the vehicle have also been detained.