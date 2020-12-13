covid tally odisha
File Photo

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,757

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 393 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Sunday. The tally rose to 3,23,757.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 26
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 24
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Ganjam: 14
11. Jagatsinghpur: 2
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 18
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 7
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 39
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 26
21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 5
23. Nuapada: 13
24. Puri: 14
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 27
27. Sundargarh: 44
28. State Pool: 9

You might also like
State

Attempted Suicide By Married Woman Foiled In Odisha

State

Two Killed Including Minor In Road Mishap In Odisha

State

Four Bars Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Violating Covid-19 Norms

Business

Diesel, Petrol Rates Remain Frozen For 2nd Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.