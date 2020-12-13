386 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 386 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The health department in its Twitter handle informed that with the recovery of the new 386 cases, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 319069.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovery cases reported today.
57 from Sundargarh
53 from Khordha
27 from Anugul
23 from Bolangir
23 from Mayurbhanj
18 from Cuttack
18 from Nuapada
16 from Baleswar
15 from Jagatsinghpur
15 from Keonjhar
13 from Puri
12 from Jajapur
11 from Bargarh
10 from Koraput
9 from Bhadrak
9 from Ganjam
8 from Sambalpur
7 from Kalahandi
7 from Kendrapara
6 from Dhenkanal
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Nayagarh
3 from Boudh
2 from Deogarh
2 from Gajapati
2 from Rayagada
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nabarangpur
1 from Sonepur
8 from State Pool