386 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 386 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The health department in its Twitter handle informed that with the recovery of the new 386 cases, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 319069.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovery cases reported today.

57 from Sundargarh

53 from Khordha

27 from Anugul

23 from Bolangir

23 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Cuttack

18 from Nuapada

16 from Baleswar

15 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Keonjhar

13 from Puri

12 from Jajapur

11 from Bargarh

10 from Koraput

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Ganjam

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Kalahandi

7 from Kendrapara

6 from Dhenkanal

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Boudh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Rayagada

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

8 from State Pool