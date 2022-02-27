382 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 27

Bhubaneswar: Another 382 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed on February 27. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,73,304.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Jajapur district followed by Khordha and Sambalpur districts.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

47 from Jajapur

40 from Khordha

40 from Sambalpur

35 from Kendrapara

29 from Gajapati

20 from Cuttack

20 from Mayurbhanj

16 from Koraput

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Anugul

12 from Jharsuguda

10 from Bargarh

10 from Nayagarh

8 from Baleswar

8 from Bolangir

8 from Puri

7 from Bhadrak

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

5 from Nuapada

5 from Sonepur

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Rayagada

10 from State Pool

Odisha reported 251 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,867.

Reportedly, among the 251 positives, 146 patients are in quarantine, and 105 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2828 active cases in Odisha.