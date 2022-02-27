382 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 27

Bhubaneswar: Another 382 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed on February 27. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,73,304.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Jajapur district followed by Khordha and Sambalpur districts.
The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:
47 from Jajapur
40 from Khordha
40 from Sambalpur
35 from Kendrapara
29 from Gajapati
20 from Cuttack
20 from Mayurbhanj
16 from Koraput
13 from Sundargarh
12 from Anugul
12 from Jharsuguda
10 from Bargarh
10 from Nayagarh
8 from Baleswar
8 from Bolangir
8 from Puri
7 from Bhadrak
5 from Ganjam
5 from Kandhamal
5 from Nuapada
5 from Sonepur
4 from Nabarangpur
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Deogarh
2 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Keonjhar
1 from Rayagada
10 from State Pool
Odisha reported 251 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,867.
Reportedly, among the 251 positives, 146 patients are in quarantine, and 105 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2828 active cases in Odisha.
