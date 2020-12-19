362 More Covid Patients Recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 362 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 50 from Khurda, 40 from Sundergarh, and 22 from Puri districts.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

50 from Khurda

40 from Sundergarh

22 from Puri

21 from Cuttack

20 from Jharsuguda

19 from Baleswar

18 from Bargarh

17 from Anugul

17 from Kalahandi

17 from Mayurbhanj

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Jajapur

13 from Rayagada

11 from Balangir

9 from Keonjhar

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Ganjam

6 from Kendrapara

6 from Malkangiri

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Boudh

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Nuapada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Koraput

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Gajapati

1 from Sonepur

9 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 321309.