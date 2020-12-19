362 More Covid Patients Recovered in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 362 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 50 from Khurda, 40 from Sundergarh, and 22 from Puri districts.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
50 from Khurda
40 from Sundergarh
22 from Puri
21 from Cuttack
20 from Jharsuguda
19 from Baleswar
18 from Bargarh
17 from Anugul
17 from Kalahandi
17 from Mayurbhanj
16 from Sambalpur
14 from Jajapur
13 from Rayagada
11 from Balangir
9 from Keonjhar
7 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Ganjam
6 from Kendrapara
6 from Malkangiri
4 from Bhadrak
4 from Boudh
3 from Nayagarh
3 from Nuapada
2 from Deogarh
2 from Dhenkanal
2 from Koraput
2 from Nabarangpur
1 from Gajapati
1 from Sonepur
9 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 321309.