359 more 5T Transformed High Schools dedicated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 359 more transformed high schools on the fourth day of the third phase of the 5T School Transformation Program today.

Patnaik dedicated the 359 transformed schools in Odisha’s five districts namely Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Sonepur.

Out of the 359 transformed high schools, 124 were from Bhadrak district while 77 were from Kandhamal district. Likewise, 35, 80 and 43 5T Transformed High Schools were dedicated in Dhenkanal, Gajapati and in Sonepur districts respectively.

With the dedication of 359 more schools, 1493 transformed high schools have been dedicated in the third phase so far. As many as 3981 high schools have been transformed across the State in the first two phases. The State government has planned for transforming a total of 6132 high schools by the third of the third phase of the 5T School Transformation Program.

“The public is involved at every level of the school transformation programme. Members of the school management committee, parents and the local community are involved in all stages of the transformation of the schools from design to implementation. They also know how much is being spent on the work. Therefore, school transformation is a perfect example of public participation,” The CM said while addressing to the students.

Bhadrak District Planning Committee Chairman and Chandbali MLA Byomkesh Rai, Kandhamal District Council Chairperson Nandini Mallik, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu in Gajapati and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in Sonepur gave their views.

The programme was coordinated by 5T Secretary VK Pandian while Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Ashwathi S delivered the welcome speech and the Special Project Director of OSEPA gave the vote of thanks.

Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the Higher Education department, and other departments were present.