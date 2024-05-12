PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 20, to address public gatherings at 3 places

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on May 20. This is the third of the PM to the state in the month of May.

As per information given by Odisha BJP VP Golak Mohapatra, PM Modi will hold roadshow in Puri and address public gatherings in Cuttack and Angul on May 20 (Monday).

Notably, PM Modi hold marathon campaigns in three districts of the state yesterday. The PM attended public meetings at Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh. He also held a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister began his roadshow at around 8.30 PM from the State party office and concluded at Vani Vihar by 9.30 PM.

A huge crowd including the party leaders and workers turned up and lined both sides of the 2.5-km-long stretch to greet him by shouting slogans, waving party flags, holding his cut-outs and party’s election symbol lotus.

Meanwhile, people of Odisha are all set to cast their votes in the first phase elections that is schedule to hold in the state tomorrow. In the first phase elections in Odisha, and fourth phase polling of the General Elections 2024, four Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls on 13th May in the State.

According to reports, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur in the first phase.

There are a total of 243 candidates contesting from 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per reports, a total of 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are set to cast their votes in the first phase elections in the state.