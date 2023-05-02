Another 449 Transformed High Schools dedicated in Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated as many as 449 transformed high schools in five districts of the State as part of the third phase of the 5T school transformation program.

The 449 schools which were dedicated by the CM virtually today include 233 high schools in Balasore district, 64 high schools in Nayagarh district, 58 high schools in Nuapada district, 49 high schools in Sundergarh district and 45 high schools in Rayagada district.

With today’s 449 schools, Patnaik has dedicated a total of 1134 transformed high schools to the people in three days in the third phase.

The State government has decided to transform 6132 schools across the state. Out of this, 3981 schools were transformed in the first two phases.

The Chief Minister, while congratulating the students, explained to them the use of 5T and said that the present age is the age of technology. Technology is affecting every aspect of life. So therefore, children should try to learn about new technologies, so that they remain ahead of others in all fields in the modern age.

Similarly, advising students on the importance of time, he said that everyone knows about the importance of time. Therefore, children can use their time properly, to remain ahead of others in all areas.

Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada of Balasore district, Nayagarh MLA Arun Kumar Sahu, Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Dholkia, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Naik and Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Jagannath Saraka attended the program.

5T Secretary VK Pandian conducted the program. He said that all government schools in the state will be converted by December this year.

Commissioner-cum- Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Ashwathi S delivered the welcome speech and the Special Project Director of OSEPA gave the vote of thanks.