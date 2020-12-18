covid tally odisha

358 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,25,505

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 358 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,25,505.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 52
2. Balasore: 35
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 13

6. Cuttack: 28
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 4
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 4
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 8
17. Khurda: 36
18. Koraput: 8
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 6
21. Nayagarh: 1
22. Nuapada: 26

23. Puri: 1
24. Rayagada: 1
25. Sambalpur: 21
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 29
28. State Pool: 9

 

