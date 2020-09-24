covid positive in bhubaneswar today
Pic Credits: New indian express

349 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar, Tally Inches Close To 20k Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 349 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.

According to the BMC, out of the 349 positives detected today, 120 are quarantine cases, 229 are local contact cases.

With the detection of the fresh 301 cases, the total cases rose to 19,893.

Related News

20 new COVID cases including 11 local contacts detected in…

A total of 373 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 16,119.

76 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

You might also like
State

Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Odisha for next two days

State

Truck Carrying Half Tonne Ganja From Odisha Seized In Surat; Three Arrested

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Rape Case: Cop Under Scanner, CP Says Probe Underway

State

Film Style Loot Bid Foiled In Odisha’s Kendrapara; 3 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7