349 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar, Tally Inches Close To 20k Mark
Bhubaneswar: As many as 349 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.
According to the BMC, out of the 349 positives detected today, 120 are quarantine cases, 229 are local contact cases.
With the detection of the fresh 301 cases, the total cases rose to 19,893.
A total of 373 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 16,119.
76 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Sep 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/3bXFrFMYsl
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 24, 2020