Bhubaneswar: As many as 349 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.

According to the BMC, out of the 349 positives detected today, 120 are quarantine cases, 229 are local contact cases.

With the detection of the fresh 301 cases, the total cases rose to 19,893.

A total of 373 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 16,119.

76 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.