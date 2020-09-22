345 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hours, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: As many as 345 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.

According to the BMC, out of the 345 positives detected today, 101 are quarantine cases, 244 are local contact cases.

With the detection of the fresh 345 cases, the total cases rose to 19,243.

A total of 412 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 15,354.

Sixty-nine persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Here is the complete list: