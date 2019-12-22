33rd National Sub-Junior Badminton Championships; Odia Girl Swetaparna Bags Gold

Bhubaneswar: Budding shuttlers of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Haryana shared six out of a total of 10 gold medals in the Yonex-Sunrise 33rd National Sub-Junior Badminton Championship 2019, which concluded at the East Coast Railway Stadium here today.

Karnataka, Assam and Uttar Pradesh captured one yellow metal each, while remaining one gold was shared by Odisha and Telangana. Tamil Nadu also secured the silver medals, besides the two two gold in U-17 boys’ singles and U-15 girls’ doubles.

Haryana bagged the two gold in U-15 girls singles and U-17 girls’ doubles. The two gold for Rajasthan came in U-15 and U-17 boys’ doubles. Swetaparna Panda made host Odisha proud by emerging U-15 mixed doubles champion with Sathwik Reddy K of Telangana as her partner. Incidentally, this was the first medal in National championship for both Swetaparna and Sathwik.

Odisha missed another gold as Ayush Pattanayak and his partner Suhas V of Karnataka went down fighting to Rajasthan pair of Himanshu Khatana of Shubham Patel in the summit clash.

Suhas, however, compensated his doubles defeat by emerging U-17 mixed doubles champion with Janani Ananthakumar. Asian Junior runner-up Tara Shah (Maharashtra) suffered biggest heartbreak as she lost in the finals of both U-15 and U-17 girls’ singles events.

RESULTS (All finals):

U15 Girls’ Singles: Anupama Upadhyaya-2 (HAR) bt Tara Shah-1 (MAH) 21-17, 15-21, 21-11.

U15 Boys’ Singles: Tonmoy Bikash Boruah-6 (ASM) bt Ankit Mondal-2 (WB) 21-16, 21-18.

U15 Girls’ Doubles: Gnanadha Karthikeyan-Sania Sikkandar-3 (TN) bt Gayathri Rani Jaiswal-Karnika Sree S-2 (KTK) 21-7, 21-15.

U15 Boys’ Doubles: Sanskar Saraswat-Bhuvan Singh-8 (RAJ) bt T Boruah-L Sharma-3 (ASM-PNB) 21-14, 18-21, 21-10.

U15 Mixed Doubles: Sathwik Reddy K-Swetaparna Panda-1 (TS-ODI) bt Samarveer-Rijul Saini-3 (CHG-HAR) 21-14, 21-8.

U17 Girls’ Singles: Mansi Singh-1 (UP) bt Tara Shah-14 (MAH) 21-11, 21-6.

U17 Boys’ Singles: Rithvik Sanjeevi S-8 (TN) bt Pranay Katta-6 (RAJ) 21-15, 21-14.

U17 Girls’ Doubles: Devika Sihag-Ridhi Kaur Toor (HAR) bt Pranavi N-Sarumathi V-2 (TN) 14-21, 21-18, 21-18.

U17 Boys’ Doubles: Himanshu Khatana-Shubham Patel (RAJ) bt Ayush Pattanayak-Suhas V-2 (ODI-KTK) 21-18, 24-22.

U17 Mixed Doubles: Suhas V-Janani Ananthakumar-6 (KTK) bt Hariharan Amsakarunan-Praveena S (TN) 23-21, 28-26.