33 important proposals get Odisha Cabinet nod

Bhubaneswar: As many as 33 important proposals were approved by the Odisha Cabinet on Thursday. The Odisha Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Briefing about the development chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the major decisions included approval of the financial bids for construction of 40 Lift Irrigation Schemes with intake points on different rivers in the districts of Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajpati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Cuttack.

As per reports, two more barrages will be erected on the Baitarani River. A sum of Rs 200 crore will be spent for this project. It was approved in the Cabinet today.

Similarly, water supply will be implemented in the left command area of lower Suktel in Balangir district of Odisha. An amount of rs 634 crore will be spent for this. As many as 13 thousand hectare lands in Balangir district will be irrigated. The cabinet approved as many as 9 mega lift irrigation projects of the Bramhani and Mahanadi Rivers. An amount of Rs431 crores will be spent for this.

Also, as many as 14 projects of Keonjhar district have been approved in today’s Odisha Cabinet meeting. An expenditure of about Rs 511 will be spent for this. Similarly, the mega lift project of the Parvati giri Bruhat Lift Irrigation proposals also go cabinet approval. An amount of Rs 430 cores will be spent towards expenses of these projects.

Similarly, Odisha Excise Service cadre to be restructured along with creation of new Excise stations, range offices, satellite EI & EB units.