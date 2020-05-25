305 Migrants Flee From Shramik Special Train After Pulling Chain In Odisha

Ganjam: As many as 305 migrants jumped off a Shramik Special train and were trying to ran away from the spot in Odisha’s Balangir district after pulling the alarm chain on Monday.

According to reports, the migrants pulled the alarm chain of the train near Kantabanji of Balangir district.

Meanwhile all of them have been rescued by the Town police and Railway Police.

According to sources, the incident took place when the Shramik Special train was on its way to Nirgundi from Surat.

Earlier on Sunday too at around 100 migrants fled from a Shramik Special train after pulling the chain at Balibagada in Ganjam district. The train was going towards Khordha Road from Namapalli in Telangana.

Around 70 of them were rescued by the local administration after some locals spotted the migrant returnees and informed about the matter to the Chhatarpur BDO, Tehsildar and police personnel.

However, other migrants managed to escape. Efforts by the administration are underway to trace them.

A group of Odia migrants also had ran away from a ‘Shramik Special’ train near Majhika Shiva Mandir in Angul district after pulling the train’s alarm chain on May 10. Later, they were rescued.