300 new COVID cases detected in Bhubaneswar, 37 more cases found in Cuttack City

Bhubaneswar: As many as 300 new Covid positive cases were reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while 37 cases were detected in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the BMC on its Twitter handle, all the fresh 300 cases are local contact cases. With this, the active cases in the BMC area rose to 1236.

Likewise, 256 persons recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 158486.

On the other hand, 37 new Covid 19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack City today while 64 others have recovered in the last 24 hours.