covid tally odisha
Representational Image

300 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,389

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 300 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,24,389.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 12
6. Cuttack: 20
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 11
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 6
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 36
17. Koraput: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 17
19. Nawarangpur: 2
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Nuapada: 11
22. Puri: 19
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 15
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 34
27. State Pool: 9

You might also like
State

Four-Feet-Long Python Caught In Odisha’s Cuttack, Locals Terrified

State

3-Yr-Old Missing Girl ‘Swati’ Found Dead In Pond At Odisha’s…

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1815, 2 From Mayurbhanj

State

WATCH: Anubhav-Barsha Controversy Heats Up Again, Actor Targets Wife, Issues 6 Min…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.