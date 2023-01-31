3 youths from Bihar killed in road accident in Odisha

Jharsuguda: Three youths from Bihar were reportedly killed in a road accident on National Highway (NH) 49 in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

The deceased youths, who were identified as Abhijit Pandey, Manu Ray and Aman Ray, were traveling on a bike.

The accident reportedly took place when the bike of the deceased youths was hit by a truck which was coming from the opposite direction while they were going from Kuchinda to Kolabira.

While two of them died on the spot, the third youth succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after he was rescued and rushed for treatment by the locals.

On being informed, the local police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter after seizing the vehicles.

The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.