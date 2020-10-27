3 Youth Missing After Boat Capsizes In Patali River In Koraput, Fire Personnel launches Search Operation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: The Fire personnel have began their search operation at Patali river under Padua police limits in Koraput district today.

A team of 12 fire personnel from Koraput and Nandpur have launched the search operation.

According to sources, five youths of Padhua village in Lamtaput block were ferrying in the reservoir in a country boat on October 25 morning when the small boat capsized.

All of them fell into the water. However, two managed to swim to the shore and the other three went missing.

The duo, who returned to the village did not inform the incident to the families of the three missing youths. But as the family members insisted on the whereabouts, they finally narrated the incident on Monday evening.

Soon after the revelation, police launched a search operation along with the fire personnel.

The three youths who went missing have been identified as Prashant Khara,Chit Khil and Manoj Hantal.

Till reports last came in, the bodies are yet to be recovered.

