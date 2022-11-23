3-tier security for Winter Session of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police shall put in place a three-tier security cover in and around the Odisha Assembly in view of the Winter Session.

The police DG Sunil Kumar Bansal oversaw the security arrangements on Wednesday said sources.

It is noteworthy that, a three-tier security cover will set up in and around the Odisha Assembly. This will include 28 platoons of police force which shall be deployed at strategic locations.

As many as five police control rooms have been set up to manage the crowd in case of any dharna or demonstration.

The Striking Force, Quick Action Team, Special Tactical Unit, Armoured Police, Roof Top Security and police men in plain clothes shall be deployed.

The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is shall start on November 24, 2022 as per the official notification.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 33 working days that is it will be concluded on December 31, 2022.

The Finance Minister is expected to present the interim budget for the Financial Year 2022-23.