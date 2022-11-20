3 students critical after being hit by speeding car in Odisha

Berhampur: At least three students sustained critical injuries following a tragic road mishap at Pagala Baba Chowk under Purushottam Block of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, the road accident took place after a speeding four-wheeler hit the three students while they were going on their respective bicycles this afternoon.

The girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Purushottam Police has started an investigation into the matter based on the footage captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby area.