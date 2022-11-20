3 students critical after being hit by speeding car in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Speeding car hit students in Odisha

Berhampur: At least three students sustained critical injuries following a tragic road mishap at Pagala Baba Chowk under Purushottam Block of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, the road accident took place after a speeding four-wheeler hit the three students while they were going on their respective bicycles this afternoon.

Related News

Keonjhar: 4 members of family killed as truck hits car

Irate over argument, truck driver mows down mother-daughter…

Youth beaten to death on main road in Ganjam district

3 killed, 5 critical as truck runs over auto-rickshaw in…

The girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Purushottam Police has started an investigation into the matter based on the footage captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby area.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.