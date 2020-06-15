Koraput: Around 1,000 kg of ganja has been seized from a pickup van at Doraguda Chhak by Boipariguda police today. They have seized the ganja and arrested three persons for smuggling.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arjun Macha, Mahendra Bag and Khapati Baliputia.

The police acted on an information about the illegal transportation of ganja stopped the alleged vehicle and seized the ganja from the pickup van.

They will be forwarded to court today, police sources said.