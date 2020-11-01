Baripada: Three of family critically injured in fire at Baidapur village under Betanati block.

According to reports, a daughter-in-law was allegedly trying to commit suicide by setting herself on fire by pouring kerosene over herself.

As she screamed out in pain her husband and mother-in-law rushed in to save her but, the flames were so fierce that they were also burnt.

On hearing their shrieks the neighbours rushed in to rescue them. The injured persons were rushed to the Baripada Medical College & Hospital.

Police reached the spot and further investigation is underway.