3 Nursing Homes sealed in Odisha’s Jharsuguda for violating COVID 19 restrictions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: Three Nursing Homes have been sealed in Jharsuguda of Odisha for flouting COVID 19 restrictions. As per a directive by District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal district administration sealed Agrawal Nursing Home, RK Multicare Home and Lakshya Care for violating the COVID norms that have been imposed to contain Coronavirus.

As per reports, Jharsuguda district administration conducted raid today in different private hospitals and Nursing Homes to check whether COVID 19 restrictions are being properly abided or not. Led by COVID Magistrate Golak Bihari Mangaraj the team constituted of Police personnel and officials of Health Department. During the raid three Nursing Homes were found flouting the COVID 19 restrictions.

