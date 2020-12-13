3 Members Of Family Critical After Truck Rams Into Their House In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By WCE 1

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a truck rammed into a house at Sathighara Sahi under Town police limits in Keonjhar late last night critically injuring three people of a family.

Sources said, the speeding truck rammed into the house as the truck lost control over his wheel late last night at NH-20 damaging the house. The family members including one Mahesh Patra, his wife and daughter suffered serious injurious.

The locals and the fire personnels rescued the injured and admitted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical treatment.

