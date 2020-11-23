maoists killed in odisha today
File Photo

3 Maoists Killed, 1 Injured In Exchange Of Fire On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: Three Maoists, including a woman cadre have been killed and one injured in a exchange of fire by the security forces on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

According to sources, in a combing operation by the Special Task Force (STF) jawans the maoists open fired at them and were subsequently killed as the security forces retaliated.

Six Self-Loading Rifles have been seized by the jawans from the spot.

Further details are awaited as exchange of fire continues.

You might also like
State

Odisha Shivers As Mercury Dips To 11.2 °C

State

2 Minors Killed, 4 Critical As Pick-up Rams Into Hut In Odisha

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1657, As 17 Succumb In Last 24 Hrs

State

668 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,14,629

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.