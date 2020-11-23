3 Maoists Killed, 1 Injured In Exchange Of Fire On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Malkangiri: Three Maoists, including a woman cadre have been killed and one injured in a exchange of fire by the security forces on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

According to sources, in a combing operation by the Special Task Force (STF) jawans the maoists open fired at them and were subsequently killed as the security forces retaliated.

Six Self-Loading Rifles have been seized by the jawans from the spot.

Further details are awaited as exchange of fire continues.