Jajpur: Three members of a family were killed while two others suffered frevious injuries after a car rammed into a stationary truck near Rathia Chhak under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district.

The two injured has been identified as Sujit Guru and Sunita Guru were residents of West Bengal.

According to sources, five members of a family were on their way to West-Bengal from Bhubaneswar. the car they were travelling failed to spot the truck which was parked on the highway, and ended up dashing from behind. While three of them died on the spot and two others were critically injured.

The fire department reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Dharamsala hospital and when their health deteriorated, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, cops reached the spot, seized the vehicles and started investigating into the matter.