Narasinghpur: Three persons, including a kid were killed in a road mishap in Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place in Kamaladeipur under Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district.

As per reports, a sand laden Mahindra mini truck bearing registration No. OD 05 AR 1499 was going towards Narasinghpur when the driver lost control over the steering and first hit a bike killing its two riders and then hit a Bullet killing an one and half year old kid on the spot. The rider of the Bullet sustained critical injury in his leg.

After getting information Police reached the spot and sent the injured person to hospital who was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.