3 drown in while bathing in canal in Jajpur; 2 rescued, 1 missing

By WCE 3
Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a youth went missing while taking bath at Pandua canal in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday.

One Kishore Rout, the son of Ramchandra Rout of Dihabaring village went to the Pandua canal to take bath along with two of his friends. Unfortunately, all of them drowned in the canal.

A team of local firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and rescued two youths while another is still missing. They have been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.

