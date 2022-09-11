3 die of poisonous food in Cuttack: father mixed poison in food!

Cuttack: The members of Runu Patra’s family have alleged that Gobinda Patra, her husband is responsible for the death of his wife and two children. According to them, he is the one who had mixed poison in their ‘chaat’.

After Gobinda was discharged from the hospital two days ago, his in-laws accused him of poisoning his family.

Three people of the family had died after consuming poisonous food in Abhimanpur area which comes under the Maniabandha police station here. Gobinda Patra, was critical and undergoing treatment.

Gobinda Patra, his wife Runu Patra, and his son and daughter. They were residents of Jaripatna. The family of four ate some ‘Chaat’, which is a common street food, on the evening of September 3, 2022.

Soon after eating chaat, all four of them felt sick. Their condition worsened so, they were rushed to the hospital.

They were initially admitted in Maniabandh Hospital. After their condition worsened even further they were shifted to Hospital in Cuttack.

The son died while undergoing treatment on the same night they were admitted to the hospital. Soon after, their daughter also lost her life.

The mother of the two children, Runu Patra also lost the fight against death later during the night and passed away while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the last surviving member of the family, Gobinda Patra was getting treated in the same hospital and being observed by the doctors.