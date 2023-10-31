27 associations meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas
As many as 27 service associations of the State Government and several private organisations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him for the new assignment.
They expressed happiness for taking responsibility as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha. They said that he has been driving the transformation of the state by realising the vision of the Chief Minister.
We are experiencing good times now and we are sure better times are coming to Odisha, they expressed confidence.
VK Pandian thanked the association members. Seeking cooperation from all, he said that we all belong to Team Odisha. ‘As part of team odisha, let us work together to realize the dream of Chief Minister for a New Odisha, Empowered Odisha.’
The associations which met the 5T Chairman and Nabin odisha are:
- Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA)
- Odisha Information Service Association
- Odisha Electrical Worker’s Union (G.E.D) Odisha led by Ananta Narayan Jena (MLA Central)
- Nikhila Odisha Bidyut Mancha
- Odisha Veterinary Service Association
- Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service Association
- Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association
- All Odisha ITI employees Association
- Old Pension Scheme Association and Odisha Government Employees Federation
- Electrical Engineer Association
- Odisha Sarakari Motor Karmachari Sangha
- General Secretary
- Zama Msjid (Unit 4 BBsr)
- 488 College Lectures & Employees Co-ordination Committee
- Odisha Govt. Polytechnic Teacher’s Association
- Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board
- Kulta Samaj Kalyan Sangathan
- Odisha Nursing Employees Association
- Subject Matter Expert Under P&C Dept.
- All Odisha Radiographer’s Service Association
- Odisha State M.P.H.S (M&F) United Association
- Odisha Pharmacists Service Association
- Bidyut Sramika Karmachari Ekta Manch
- All Odisha Non-Govt.Lecturers & Employees Association
- Odisha Medical Laboratory Technician’s Association
- UCO Bank SLBC
- Odisha Grama Rojagar Sevaka Sangha