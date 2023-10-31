27 associations meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas

Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 service associations of the State Government and several private organisations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him for the new assignment.

They expressed happiness for taking responsibility as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha. They said that he has been driving the transformation of the state by realising the vision of the Chief Minister.

We are experiencing good times now and we are sure better times are coming to Odisha, they expressed confidence.

VK Pandian thanked the association members. Seeking cooperation from all, he said that we all belong to Team Odisha. ‘As part of team odisha, let us work together to realize the dream of Chief Minister for a New Odisha, Empowered Odisha.’

The associations which met the 5T Chairman and Nabin odisha are:

Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA)

Odisha Information Service Association

Odisha Electrical Worker’s Union (G.E.D) Odisha led by Ananta Narayan Jena (MLA Central)

Nikhila Odisha Bidyut Mancha

Odisha Veterinary Service Association

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service Association

Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association

All Odisha ITI employees Association

Old Pension Scheme Association and Odisha Government Employees Federation

Electrical Engineer Association

Odisha Sarakari Motor Karmachari Sangha

General Secretary

Zama Msjid (Unit 4 BBsr)

488 College Lectures & Employees Co-ordination Committee

Odisha Govt. Polytechnic Teacher’s Association

Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board

Kulta Samaj Kalyan Sangathan

Odisha Nursing Employees Association

Subject Matter Expert Under P&C Dept.

All Odisha Radiographer’s Service Association

Odisha State M.P.H.S (M&F) United Association

Odisha Pharmacists Service Association

Bidyut Sramika Karmachari Ekta Manch

All Odisha Non-Govt.Lecturers & Employees Association

Odisha Medical Laboratory Technician’s Association

UCO Bank SLBC

Odisha Grama Rojagar Sevaka Sangha

