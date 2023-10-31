KIIT Polytechnic to be modelled after Nanyang Polytechnic

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Polytechnic will soon be modelled on the lines of the world famous Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore. In keeping with this objective, a 40-member delegation, including the faculty and staff, of KIIT Polytechnic left for Singapore today for a week-long ‘exposure visit’.

During their visit, the delegation will acquire the latest knowledge and skills there, apart from interacting with the faculty and students about the infrastructure, teaching methods, and the use of the latest technology.

A driving force behind this transformative initiative is the Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, whose unwavering commitment is aimed at elevating KIIT Polytechnic to a global institution mirroring the accomplishments of Nanyang Polytechnic. Prior to their departure, he extended his warm congratulations to the team and conveyed his best wishes for their success. The departure ceremony also saw the presence of KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh and Registrar Prof. J. R. Mohanty.

The Quality Council of India (QCI)’s National Accreditation Board for Teaching Education and Training (NABET) QCI Ranking 2023 has adjudged KIIT Polytechnic as the best in Odisha among all public and private institutes for the second time in a row.