263 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,27,542

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 263 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,27,542.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 4

6. Cuttack: 29
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 13
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 5
13. Kendrapada: 14
14. Keonjhar: 8
15. Khurda: 15
16. Mayurbhanj: 19
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nuapada: 11
19. Puri: 16
20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 4
22. Sundargarh: 41
23. State Pool: 3

