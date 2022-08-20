26 children infected with tomato flu in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: As many as 26 children have been reportedly infected with tomato flu in Odisha, reported Lancet Respiratory Journal.

According to Lancet Respiratory Journal, the children who are infected with tomato flu are in the age group of 1 to 9 years.

Cases of ‘tomato flu’ were first reported in Kerala’s Kollam on May 6 and so far infected 82 children, who are under the age of 5.

The report of Lancet stated that the infection has been named ‘tomato flu’ because of the red, painful blisters that appear on a patient’s body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.

The symptoms of tomato flu include high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue – much like chikungunya. Some patients have also reported nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints and body aches.

“Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, no other regions in India have been affected by the virus,” the Lancet report said.