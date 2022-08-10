Kerala Mother, Son Clear Public Service Commission Exam Together

Mallapuram: A 42-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son from Kerala have passed the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam together.

“We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we will qualify together. We’re both very happy,” Vivek, the son, said.

Vivek passed the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, while mother passed the Last Grade Servants (LGS) test with a rank of 92. After three attempts, two for the LGS exam and one for the LDC, Bindu’s fourth attempt was successful.

Vivek attributed his success to his mother who encouraged him and his father who arranged everything for them.

Bindu who works as an Anganwadi teacher could attend the coaching classes only on Sundays. She said her friends, her son and the instructors at her coaching centre were a constant source of inspiration and support during the journey. She was preparing for the ICDS supervisor examination and she got through LGS.

The minimum eligibility requirement for Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 is graduation degree from a recognised institute and the candidate must be atleast 21-year-old.

The age limit for PSC in Kerala for women candidates is 40 years for Stream-2 posts. However, some posts are exempted and relaxed.