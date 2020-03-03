All India Forest Sports Meet inaugurated in Odisha

25th All India Forest Sports Meet inaugurated in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The 25th All India Forest Sports Meet was inaugurated Tuesday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the meet that is to be continued till March 7.

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tushar Kanti Behera and Olympian Dutee Chand were present in the inaugural ceremony among others.

About 45 teams from different states and UTs would participate in the Meet. Around 2600 sports persons will take part in about 230 events in 23 Games.

The meet will witness various field and track games including basketball, volleyball, squash, table tennis, hockey, cricket, badminton, lawn tennis, archery, powerlifting, golf, carom, chess, bridge, billiards, rifle shooting, athletics, tug of war, swimming, kabaddi, and other indoor games.

The events will be held at KIIT campus and Kalinga Stadium.

