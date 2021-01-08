245 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,31,396

By WCE 2
covid positives odisha

Bhubaneswar: Almost 245 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,31,396.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 5
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Jajpur: 12
11. Jharsuguda: 16
12. Kendrapada: 5
13. Keonjhar: 10
14. Khurda: 25
15. Malkangiri: 4
16. Mayurbhanj: 13
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Nuapada: 7
19. Puri: 6
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 3

22. Sonepur: 4
23. Sundargarh: 29
24. State Pool: 5

