24-Hr Shutdown In Odisha’s Sambalpur To Contain Spread Of COVID19

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur District Administration announced a one-day shutdown today to contain the spread of deadly virus Covid-19. The shutdown restrictions will remain in force across the entire district for 24 hours.

Restrictions will be imposed on the intra-district public and private transport, closure of shops and establishments, government and private institutions and movement of the people.

During the shutdown, only following activities will be allowed:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, medicine stores, movement of ambulance and all medical personnel.

District/block and municipal administration/police/fire services

Central and State government officials on emergency duty

Telecom services

Petrol pumps

Print and Electronic media identified by the district police

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers

Electricity supply and distribution

Movement of goods and goods carriers whether loaded or unloaded

Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities

Agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services and allied activities including procurement at mandis

Service sector industries including IT/ITeS, Hotel & Hospitality units, operation of hotels and hospitality units including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel.

Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles

Marriages and funerals with permission of the local authority

ATMs

Operation of the bus station and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants

Dhabas along the National and State Highways/major roads to takeaway only

Milk booths

Any person found violating these guidelines, legal action will be taken against them, under provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

In the Sambalpur district, the positive cases of Covid-19 has rose to 70 with 34 active cases, of which 36 have recovered.