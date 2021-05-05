Bhubaneswar: Twenty-three districts came under red zone as Odisha reported over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases and debuting two more districts into the red zone category.

Two more districts namely Boudh and Keonjhar have entered the red zone in Odisha, with this the number of the districts categorized as red zone rose to 23

Khurda has the highest of 74,732 Covid affected persons. The other districts in the list are: Sundargarh, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Puri, Angul, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Subernapur, and Jagatsinghpur.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the active cases in Odisha rose to 77,257 on Wednesday.